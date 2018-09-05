Priest proposes 'decency tax' on brides wearing plunging necklines

A Venice priest has suggested that a 'decency tax' should be levied on brides who choose to wear wedding dresses with plunging necklines.

Italian priest Cristiano Bobbo said that brides showing too much skin should pay a tax on their outfit so that 'the least dressed pay the most'.

The suggestion appeared in a letter that went out to parishioners of the Oriago region near Mestre, The Telegraph reports, where the priest said an increasing number of brides have turned up to tie the knot in gowns 'unsuitable for the occasion' of a church wedding.

Advertisement "We could establish a sort of offering to be levied in proportion to the decency of the dress of the bride, who often present themselves looking coarse and vulgar, so the least dressed pay the most," he said. Father Bobbo continued to suggest that weddings are no longer considered spiritual occasions by many, and have instead turned in glamorous social events.

The proposal has caused a debate on Twitter since being reported in Italian paper Il Gazzettino, with many Italians calling the priest prudish and his views outdated.

Father Bobbo admitted it was a "jocular provocation", arising from events that often happen in parish life, but something that he would like to do.