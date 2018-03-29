Revealed: The average age couples are getting married in Ireland (and it's rising)

The average age that men and women get married in Ireland has been revealed, with the average age men are tying the knot at its highest to date.

The stats from the latest CSO results show that the average age of men entering into a opposite sex marriage was at it's highest in2017 at, on average, 36.1 years.

Men entering same sex marriage were found to be older than those entering opposite sex marriages at 40.3 years, while the average age of females entering same sex marriages was 40.5 years.

Advertisement The average ages of brides in an opposite sex marriage was 34.1 in 2017, up 1.1 years from 2016. Just over a half of all opposite sex marriages were Roman Catholic ceremonies, at 52.8%, while over a quarter of opposite sex couples chose a civil ceremony, at 27.7%. “There were 22,021 marriages in Ireland in 2017, including 759 same sex marriages. This equates to a crude or unadjusted marriage rate of 4.6 per 1,000 population," said statistician Carol Anne Hennessy.

July and August were found to be the most popular months to wed for opposite sex couples while September was most popular for same sex couples.