Revealed: This is Ireland's most popular first dance song

Spotify have revealed the current most popular first dance songs for Irish weddings - and, rather surprisingly,the top spot didn't go to Ed Sheeran.

The list of 20 songs, released exclusively by Spotify to THEVOW.ie, is a ranking of the top tracks that appear in 'first dance' playlists from Irish users, and happily the country's home grown talent is well represented from top to bottom.

Glen Hansard makes an appearance on the list at number 18 with Falling Slowly, while Snow Patrol are just one position behind with their tear-jerker Chasing Cars.