Revealed: This is Ireland's most popular first dance song
Homegrown talent well represented on Ireland's first dance wedding playlists
Spotify have revealed the current most popular first dance songs for Irish weddings - and, rather surprisingly,the top spot didn't go to Ed Sheeran.
The list of 20 songs, released exclusively by Spotify to THEVOW.ie, is a ranking of the top tracks that appear in 'first dance' playlists from Irish users, and happily the country's home grown talent is well represented from top to bottom.
Glen Hansard makes an appearance on the list at number 18 with Falling Slowly, while Snow Patrol are just one position behind with their tear-jerker Chasing Cars.
Ireland's adopted singing-songwriting son Ed Sheeran is in forth position with Thinking out Loud, while the top spot for the first dance at Irish weddings is... Kodaline's The One, off their album Coming up for Air.
The top tracks that appear in 'first dance' playlists from Irish Spotify users
|1
|Kodaline
|The One
|2
|Etta James
|At Last - Single Version
|3
|Jason Mraz
|I Won't Give Up
|4
|Ed Sheeran
|Thinking Out Loud
|5
|John Legend
|All of Me
|6
|Ellie Goulding
|How Long Will I Love You - Bonus Track
|7
|Al Green
|Let's Stay Together
|8
|Elbow
|One Day Like This
|9
|Ray LaMontagne
|You Are the Best Thing
|10
|The Lumineers
|Ho Hey
|11
|Elvis Presley
|Can't Help Falling in Love
|12
|Jack Johnson
|Better Together
|13
|Eric Clapton
|Wonderful Tonight
|14
|Christina Perri
|A Thousand Years
|15
|Ellie Goulding
|Your Song
|16
|Adele
|Make You Feel My Love
|17
|The Wannadies
|You And Me Song
|18
|Glen Hansard
|Falling Slowly
|19
|Snow Patrol
|Chasing Cars
|20
|Paul Weller
|You Do Something To Me