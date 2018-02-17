All Sections

Revealed: This is Ireland's most popular first dance song

Homegrown talent well represented on Ireland's first dance wedding playlists

Spotify have revealed the current most popular first dance songs for Irish weddings - and, rather surprisingly,the top spot didn't go to Ed Sheeran.

The list of 20 songs, released exclusively by Spotify to THEVOW.ie, is a ranking of the top tracks that appear in 'first dance' playlists from Irish users, and happily the country's home grown talent is well represented from top to bottom.

Glen Hansard makes an appearance on the list at number 18 with Falling Slowly, while Snow Patrol are just one position behind with their tear-jerker Chasing Cars.

Ireland's adopted singing-songwriting son Ed Sheeran is in forth position with Thinking out Loud, while the top spot for the first dance at Irish weddings is... Kodaline's The One, off their album Coming up for Air.

The top tracks that appear in 'first dance' playlists from Irish Spotify users

1KodalineThe One
2Etta JamesAt Last - Single Version
3Jason MrazI Won't Give Up
4Ed SheeranThinking Out Loud
5John LegendAll of Me
6Ellie GouldingHow Long Will I Love You - Bonus Track
7Al GreenLet's Stay Together
8ElbowOne Day Like This
9Ray LaMontagneYou Are the Best Thing
10The LumineersHo Hey
11Elvis PresleyCan't Help Falling in Love
12Jack JohnsonBetter Together
13Eric ClaptonWonderful Tonight
14Christina PerriA Thousand Years
15Ellie GouldingYour Song
16AdeleMake You Feel My Love
17The WannadiesYou And Me Song
18Glen HansardFalling Slowly
19Snow PatrolChasing Cars
20Paul WellerYou Do Something To Me