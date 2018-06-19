Russian heiress ties the knot in €1.2million wedding - featuring a cake nearly as big as her dress

A Russian teenager who reportedly once mistook famous actor Robert de Niro for a waiter and asked him to fetch her water, has tied the knot in a lavish wedding said to have cost in excess of €1.2million.

According to reports, no expense was spared at the lavish Moscow nuptials

Eighteen-year-old Irina Chigirinskaya - who is the daughter of billionaire construction magnate Alexander Chigirinsky - married fiance Moris Mirelli in a lavish wedding at a glamorous Agalarov Golf and Country Club in Moscow, where it looks like no expense was spared.

#morisirinawedding ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by @ ira_chigirinskaya on Jun 18, 2018 at 2:03pm PDT

The bride wore an extravagant gown, said to have been designed by popular Israeli designer Zuhair Murad.

Advertisement An equally extravagant cake made for a festive focal point at the reception, with multiple tiers adorned with fresh flowers and lit up in turquoise. #morisirinawedding A post shared by @ katya_chigirinskaya on Jun 18, 2018 at 2:56am PDT According to the Daily Mail, the food alone at the wedding cost approximately €400,000, with guests not being given the chance to finish their bottles of Champagne before another bottle was placed on the table.

For their part, the guests were equally glamorous at the celebration, donning lavish ballgowns and taking full advantage of the beautiful background at the venue to pose for pictures, which they posted to Instagram under the hashtag #morisirinawedding.

#tb #morisirinawedding 🎉 A post shared by Nina Kazhiloti (@nina_kazhiloti) on Jun 18, 2018 at 1:20pm PDT

#morisirinawedding 💕 A post shared by @ lubasyr on Jun 17, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT