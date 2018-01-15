'She won't take no for an answer' - Pregnant woman 'summoned' to wedding 10 days after due date

The topic of children at weddings has to be one of the most divisive aspects of planning the big day.

"She said they aren't inviting partners and that I can leave the baby at home"

While many couples are happy to have their cousins, nieces and nephews and friends' little ones on the guest list, others operate a strict 'adult only' affair, with a blanket ban on and the under 18s allowed at their ceremony or reception.

'To each their own', you could say; it's their party and they can ban who they want to. But does that mean everyone has to play along with it?

And if a guest isn't allowed to bring their child along to the event, should they still be expected to attend? One woman who is currently debating the very topic with her soon-to-be-wed pal has taken to Mumsnet to seek advice on how she should go about telling the bride-to-be - who is getting married 10 days after her due date - that if the baby is not on the invite list, she's not coming either. "One of my oldest friends is getting married 10 days after my due date," the woman explains. "Since I announced I was pregnant she has mentioned repeatedly that I MUST be at the wedding and that she won't take no for an answer.

"She has now sent out the invites and only my name is on the invite. The next time I saw her I checked with her and she said they aren't inviting partners and that I can leave the baby at home with DP [Darling partner], but not to worry she doesn't expect me to stay until the end of the evening.

"So I told her that unfortunately I won't be able to go to the wedding. She is Not. Impressed. At. All.

"AIBU [Am I being unreasonable] to be upfront about the fact that I realistically won't be able to guarantee I can leave my newborn baby for the entire day with my DP?"

Responses from fellow mums on the forums have been supportive of the pregnant woman, highlighting how 'thoughtless' the bride-to-be is being in her assumption that she would leave her baby with her partner for the day.

"She's incredibly selfish, self-absorbed and thoughtless. I would turn down the wedding invitation and - if she keeps on - I'd reassess the friendship," replied one poster.

Other users highlighted that the wedding was so close to the woman's due date that she may not have even had the baby yet, and could even go into labour at the nuptials.

"Your baby could well be late and not arrived by the wedding day," advised one user, "would she want you to risk going into labour during the ceremony? This was an invitation and you have responded no, she must accept that."

When asked if the bride-to-be was a mother herself, the original poster responded: "No she does not have any children herself which I think is part of the problem!

"Any conversation I have with her just goes round in circles with her just repeatedly saying that I have to be there.

"When I pointed out the baby could be late and only just born before the wedding her response was "they let you leave hospital within 24 hours of giving birth now so you'd still be able to come even if you had the baby the day before."

"What kind of wedding is this where partners are not invited and you’re expected to leave a newborn baby for a day?"

Other posters said that some new mothers do make it to events after giving birth, but highlighted that it shouldn't be expected.

"She doesn't understand what she is talking about but honestly I know a few people who could go to a wedding a week after birth so maybe it's what she heard."

Another offered a compromise: "Could you compromise and go to the wedding ceremony but not the party after? That way you see her get married, and your partner can presumably look after the baby for the 45min or so whilst you are in the service. You sit at the back and if you get a silent text from him to come out to the car you leave if the baby needs you."

"It’s an invitation. Not a summons," one poster concluded.