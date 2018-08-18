'Speak now or forever hold your peace' - People reveal the insane moments wedding guests objected at a ceremony
"If anyone can show just cause why this couple cannot lawfully be joined together in matrimony, let them speak now or forever hold their peace."
A hush falls across the congregation.
Someone desperately tries to hold in a sneeze, painfully aware that to let it go may sound as though they've something to declare - or something to hide. Breaths are held, urges to let out a little snicker at the sheer tension of it all thankfully dissipate and another happy couple go forward in matrimony.
Once more unto the breach.
No matter how many weddings you've attended in your day, there's always a part of you - that drama hungry, mischief seeking gremlin inside - that subconsciously waits for something to happen. Anything. Something juicy. No, not juicy. Just funny. You love this couple, they're awesome, and there's no reason to object to their marriage. Why would anyone object? Remember his ex Jenny hough, you think, she's still not over him. And her aunty is just bursting for some attention.
And that's just the guests.
In the excitement of it all, couples often forget all about that little line until it's said. Until it slaps them in the sparkly headpiece. I didn't think they still said that? Wait - did he just say that?"
Roughly (and this is a rough one) 99.9% of the time, nothing but a tense few seconds occurs.
But of course there's always that .1% - and they're the people who have talked to confession site Whisper to divulge about the times a wedding they attended was objected to, before their very eyes.
Here's the most bizarre of them:
- "I was at my sister's wedding when a guy nobody had ever heard of stood up and announced his love for my sister when the priest asked if anyone objected... So weird..."
- "I was at a wedding last year when a bride's maid of honour objected. I can't lie - I was living for it! It was beyond dramatic and so crazy."
- "One of the groomsmen objected and confessed his love for the bride at a wedding my boyfriend brought me to. Someone took him outside and they continued with the ceremony. Everyone was talking about it!"
- "My husband's father objected at our wedding because I'm 'evil'."
- "At my ex best friend's wedding, her sister objected because she said the groom was dealing drugs, and that the bride should know. They went on with the wedding and divorced later after he went to jail. She wasn't wrong!"
- "My mom objected at my wedding. It was the most humiliating experience. I haven't spoken to her since."
- "At my wedding my husband's ex girlfriend stood up and objected that we get married, then she says she loves him and he said it back and they walked out of the chapel."
- "My uncle's ex wife objected at his wedding. It was awkward as hell! Totally ruined the vibe of the whole night, it was hard to take."