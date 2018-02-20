Ten best reactions to last night's Harry Potter themed Don't tell the Bride

Themed weddings are a tricky thing to pull off at the best of times.

Once again, hive mind Twitter manages to tell the perfect love story

But when one partner hasn't even seen the film or read the book the other is trying to emulate for the big day, let alone being a fan of it, you'd think that would be the end of that, right?

Not so for Brendan O'Regan who, on last night's episode of Don't tell the Bride, decided to throw a full on Harry Potter themed wedding for himself and his husband to be Victor Garcia (34), who admitted he'd never read nor seen any of the books or films from the fantasy franchise.

Advertisement Of course when the couple's taste in venues is so apparently opposite from the get-go, you know it's going to be a fun ride to the altar - throw in a model railway and an owl, and you've got yourself a classic DTTB. Viewers of course went through all the emotions together with the couple; outrage, at Victor being invited to his wedding with a note on the back of a Cornflakes box; disbelief at him managing to get through life avoiding seeing even one of the 100 films in the HP franchise; bargaining, with the fact that that train looked amazing (while the romantics were falling for the beautiful Martinstown House) and finally; acceptance, understanding, and love, as all episodes of the series should end. Here's how the whole thing went down over on Twitter

Nothing is more romantic than your wedding invite written in marker on a piece of cardboard ripped off a box of crunchy nut... #rte2 #DTTBirl — Jess Halpin (@Jess_Halpin) February 19, 2018

Oh god I feel so bad for him, he really didn't expect that I'd be furious and I like Harry Potter. I hope it works out ok #dttbIRL — Sinéad (@neadsk) February 19, 2018

Is it just me or are the friends making this worse? #dttbirl — Emma Nolan (@theemmanolan) February 19, 2018

Well.. we’re 15 minutes in and I’m already blubbing.🙈 The wee love hearts and the frame were just so thoughtful. ❤️ #DTTBirl #donttellthebride — Lisa Reid (O'Keeffe) (@LisaOree) February 19, 2018

Hey lads. This is Victor. He doesn’t want to wear a Harry Potter costume in case he’ll look stupid on TV!!!!#DTTBirl pic.twitter.com/XGi2QsYmhI — Eamon Lowe (@EamonLowe) February 19, 2018

Does anyone want to marry me in Martinstown House?! Jesus it’s beautiful #Ireland #DTTBirl — Suzanne Power (@SuzyPowr) February 19, 2018

Getting married in Clonakilty Railway Village??? Where do I sign up?! #DontTelltheBride #DTTBIRL — John Sheridan (@JS_D9) February 19, 2018

"Once he sees everything, he'll get it"

Yeah, maybe... EXCEPT HE HAS NEVER SEEN HARRY POTTER, YOU IDIOT!!#dttbIRL — Sean Flanagan (@seanieflanagan) February 19, 2018