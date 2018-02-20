Ten best reactions to last night's Harry Potter themed Don't tell the Bride
Once again, hive mind Twitter manages to tell the perfect love story
Themed weddings are a tricky thing to pull off at the best of times.
But when one partner hasn't even seen the film or read the book the other is trying to emulate for the big day, let alone being a fan of it, you'd think that would be the end of that, right?
Not so for Brendan O'Regan who, on last night's episode of Don't tell the Bride, decided to throw a full on Harry Potter themed wedding for himself and his husband to be Victor Garcia (34), who admitted he'd never read nor seen any of the books or films from the fantasy franchise.
Of course when the couple's taste in venues is so apparently opposite from the get-go, you know it's going to be a fun ride to the altar - throw in a model railway and an owl, and you've got yourself a classic DTTB.
Viewers of course went through all the emotions together with the couple; outrage, at Victor being invited to his wedding with a note on the back of a Cornflakes box; disbelief at him managing to get through life avoiding seeing even one of the 100 films in the HP franchise; bargaining, with the fact that that train looked amazing (while the romantics were falling for the beautiful Martinstown House) and finally; acceptance, understanding, and love, as all episodes of the series should end.
Here's how the whole thing went down over on Twitter