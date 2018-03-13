The walk-in wedding: Irish groom plans Narnia-themed nuptials complete with lion and wardrobe

So far this year we've had zombie brides, Harry Potter grooms, and Christmas in August - so it was only a matter of time before we had a walk in wardrobe wedding, right?

Last night, the RTE2 show that often sees grooms clearly throwing the wackiest wedding they can get away with so as to set the bar so low at the start of their marriage that any antics they get up to for the rest of their life will pale in comparison, added a new chronicle to its fantastical follies.

Belfast couple David and Conna were in line to get hitched, with Narnia fanatic David hoping to bring some of the magic of his favourite CS Lewis novels into the big day.

Advertisement Specifically for David, the idea of a lion, a witch and a wardrobe is the one that particularly tickled his fancy, and he sets about bringing the children's book to life - with a walk in wardrobe wedding. "Once you walk through it then they'll be in this magical place and just be absolutely gobsmacked," the groom informed us as he want, three bears-like, about finding a wardrobe that was just right. Of course that's just the start of it, and when it came to wedding dress shopping for the groom and his groomsmen, they were officially in way over their heads.

Can David handle the pressure? Choosing Conna's dress might be too much for this indecisive groom. #dttbIRL pic.twitter.com/rC2XfdbvcB — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 12, 2018

Being a 'sucker for bright things that catch his attention', David was immediately drawn to the 'princessy' look - which of course was the entirely opposite look the bride had in mind for herself.

“Nothing too princessy”. Looks like David is on course to make a royal mess of this dress buying business. 🙈



Don’t miss all new Don’t Tell The Bride, tonight at 9.30pm! #dttbIRL pic.twitter.com/9muSnCxFKz — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 12, 2018

He was quite overwhelmed in the dress shop, trying to 'put himself in Conna's shoes' before being left quite adorably speechless by the whole experience.

Viewers took to Twitter to be as supportive as ever of course, with one comparing the boys to the priests in Father Ted trapped in the lingerie section of Dunnes Stores.

That bridemaid was some wagon with her complaining, not her day #dttbIRL — Finbarr Dudley (@DudleyFinbarr) March 12, 2018

However it was the bridesmaids who actually came up a little worse overall with viewers commenting that they complained too much, with one bridesmaid even being brandished a 'diva' for changing out of her dress at the reception.

Of course all's well that ends well and the couple's walk in wardrobe cum secret garden wedding went down a treat.

Did the bridesmaid really change out of her dress for the reception?! #diva #DTTBIrl — Gillian Murphy (@Gill_Murphy) March 12, 2018

