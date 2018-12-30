THEVOW.ie's best of 2018: The 20 most outrageous wedding stories of the year

Just engaged? Great. Remember all you have to do to make sure your wedding goes off without a hitch is is exactly the opposite that these people did in 2018.

The likes of Reddit and Mumsnet left us with some almost fantastical wedding-related fodder over the year, resulting in many a bride and groom-to-be to let out a big sigh of relief and acknowledge that at least things aren't that bad.

Here are some of the most outrageous wedding stories from the year...

Advertisement 20. The woman who wanted to gate-crash her 'friend's big day... Synopsis: Woman doesn't get invited to so-called 'friends' wedding, so turns up at the 'friends' parents' house asking if they think it's a good idea for her to go as a 'surprise' guests. Spoiler: they weren't on board with it at all. Read more: Woman left crushed when friend's parents advise her not to gate-crash wedding as 'surprise' guest 19. The bride-to-be who was arrested on the way to her wedding In March this year a woman was stopped by police on suspicion of drink-driving while making her way to the altar after allegedly causing a three-car crash in southern Arizona. The woman, who was wearing a floor length flowing white wedding dress, was handcuffed and taken to a police station. “Don’t drive impaired. Till death do we part doesn’t need any help," the police wrote in a message on Twitter.

Read more: Bride-to-be arrested for drunk driving en route to wedding ceremony

18. The owl that nearly ruined the ceremony

They say don't work with children or animals, and it's wise advice particularly if one of the members of your wedding party has an innate fear of the latter. A magical moment turned to havoc for one couple when the owl they hired to deliver their rings to the best man got a little impatient at the top of the aisle and decided to take his frustration out on a member of the bridal party...

Read more: 'It just flew at him, straight at his face and he fell to the floor' - Owl wreaks havoc on wedding ceremony, attacking bridal party

17. The father who photobombed his daughter's engagement with a 'say no' sign

Photo via Twitter / Allison Barron

There's nothing more a father loves to do than embarrass his kids, and for one woman who was all poised to experience one of the most romantic moments of her life, her father managed to pull off a blinder. As her partner got down on one knee in a picture-perfect moment in the Navada mountains, her father popped up in the background urging her to decline his proposal. Of course it was all a set up by the pair to surprise bride-to-be Allison, who saw the funny side and eventually said 'Yes'.

Read more: Father photobombs daughter's engagement holding 'Say No' sign

16. The newlywed who irked the 'net with her 'fake engagement ring' story

There were mixed responses for one woman who took to Mumsnet to tell the story of her 'fake engagement ring'. The woman began by telling readers that she's not normally one for expensive jewels, and the thought that her partner spent the guts of $15K-$20K on her huge rock often made her cringe. However when she decided to research the ring and found that it was a cubic zirconia and not a diamond, she found herself conflicted. The woman, who had been convinced her gemstone was 'the real deal', said she now felt embarrassed to wear it, and annoyed that her partner 'lied' to her....

Read the full story: Newlywed 'embarrassed' to discover she's been wearing a 'fake engagement ring'

15. The bride who wrote a biting open letter to her groom's ex

In what one can only imagine was an exercise in ridding herself of her own insecurity demons, one young bride-to-be decided to write an open letter to her fiancé's ex and published it online: "I wish I could say that I am sorry it didn't work out for you, but I can't. I can't because he is mine now, and I get to cherish him forever." The bride followed up her piece with another article thanking the internet for their input on her letter, and said the wedding would still be going ahead. That was back in May and there have been no updates since.

Read it: Bride-to-be writes scathing open letter to fiancé's ex-girlfriend: 'He is mine now...you were not meant to be together'

14. The venue forced to apologise after sending an email to a bride calling her 'a cow'

When an appointment mix up left a bride-to-be miffed, she took to emailing the manager to communicate her displeasure over her upsetting tour of her dream wedding venue. Of course she wasn't expecting to receive the blunt response that came back at her. If ever there was a need for GMail's 'undo' button, it was for this.

Read the full story: Wedding venue issues apology after mistakenly sending email to bride calling her a 'cow'

13. The woman who was forced to give up her house to afford her mates' big days

The wedding season saw many of us splurging on a few memorable days to celebrate our friend's happiness, but one woman took things to the next level when she hit headlines after admitting the spiraling costs of attending her friends' nuptials had forced her to give up her home. There was little sympathy for the woman who said she had to move back in with her parents after 14 weddings and 13 hens left her in financial ruin. "It's not that easy to turn down a wedding invite," she said. Though a lot easier than moving house, one would have thought!

Read more: Little sympathy for woman 'forced to give up house' after cost of attending friends' weddings left her 'broke'

12. The bride who wore an IKEA bag to pee

Winning praise from women the world over was one bride who shared her genius hack of using an IKEA bag to hold up her dress while she used the toilet.

Find out how it works: Bride's 'genius' wedding hack involving wearing an Ikea bag to pee wins praise

11. The bride who battled to keep her wedding a World Cup free zone

While most will remember World Cup 2018 as 'the one when football didn't come home' (to put it in Friends terms, for some reason) we at THEVOW.ie will remember it as the time guests got creative in their effort to catch a glimpse of a game without the happy couple any the wiser. A debate even emerged over whether or not it was selfish for couples not to show some of the matches at their big day, with one bride receiving backlash for her all-out ban.

Read more: 'Under no circumstances will the football be shown' - bride battling to keep wedding World Cup free faces backlash from guests

10. The woman who didn't want to be her bridesmaid's bridesmaid

While some would have you think that saying 'no' to being a bridesmaid for a friend's big day is perfectly reasonable, one woman found out that for many, ditching bridal party duties in favour of an easy life is an absolute no-no.

Read her story: 'As it’s no longer the 1950s, you’re just a selfish friend' - Woman slammed for not wanting to be her bridesmaid's bridesmaid

9. The bridesmaid who dyed her hair pink before the wedding (much to the bride's chagrin)

2018 may have seen many experimenting with all sorts of beauty trends (mermaid hair, anyone?) but it was also the year we learned that hell hath no fury like a bride who's maid dyes her hair pink the day before the wedding. "For context," the bride wrote, "she is incredibly self-centered and always wants the attention to be focused on herself and I think she has done it just to stick out in the photos." God forbid she caught the bouquet.

Read more: Furious bride slams 'attention seeking' bridesmaid who dyed hair pink before wedding - but can she 'uninvite' her?

8. The bridesmaid who was fired by email... before things went viral

Another bridesmaidzilla story that went viral this year was the woman who was 'fired' from her duties in an email she then leaked to an airline company. Bridesmaid Courtney Duffy from the US was 'relinquished of her duties' by her bride-to-be pal, and - to throw a little extra salt in the wounds - asked to mail back her bridesmaid outfit so that it could be given to someone more worthy of it. The bridesmaid contacted Jet Blue via Twitter to ask for the money back from the plan ticket she'd booked to attend the wedding and when they asked why, her 'proof' went viral.

Read the story: This bridesmaid was fired by her friend via email - and things have gone viral

7. The priest who proposed a 'decency tax' on brides in plunging necklines

The last few years has seen wedding dresses become perhaps a little more red carpet than church aisle with sheer bodices and plunging necklines now a common feature of many a beautiful ballgown. However it seems some styles were a step too far for one priest in Italy who suggested that brides ought to pay a 'decency tax' on their gowns so that 'the least dressed pay the most'. Blimey.

Read more: Priest proposes 'decency tax' on brides wearing plunging necklines

6. The mother-in-law who did 'the unthinkable' with the wedding dress

In a story that still makes us shudder, one bride-to-be told how she had found her mother-in-law doing 'the unthinkable' with her wedding dress. According to the bride, her MIL had spent the best part of the run up to her big day complaining she'd not been involved in the planning, and suggesting the bride go on a diet to be slim like she was, before the bride regretfully left her alone in a room with her wedding dress...

See what happened: Furious Bride-to-be catches mother-in-law doing 'the unthinkable' with her wedding dress

5. The guest who charged bottles of Champagne to the happy couple's room (and others who weren't so stealthy)

We had a bit of a mid-year roundup of outrageous wedding stories courtesy of Mumsnet when one woman took to the forum to ask people the worst things they've seen at a wedding. One bride shared how her friend had charged bottles of Champagne to her room, while another had this rather sickly scéal: "At my wedding a bridesmaid's husband got so drunk after drinking all the dregs out of any glass he found (not necessary, it was a free bar) that he spent the evening vomiting into all the empty glasses at a dining table, in full view of everyone. His brother, who was also a guest, took the full glasses away and returned them washed for him to fill again. It was disgusting, but also very impressive, he was capable of controlling the flow so that no glass overflowed.

See more here: 'One of my guests charged a bottle of champagne to my room' - Brides share the most outrageous stories of wedding guests behaving badly

4. The brides who succumbed to the B*Witched wedding curse

Okay it may not be a 'curse' per se, but it seems many a brave bride has been taken down by ferociously dancing to B*Witched's banging C'est la Vie over the years, with one unlucky bride ending up with casts on both legs after her big day in August this year. The band took to social media to apologise to those who have strained, sprained or broken body parts in an effort to jig and reel their way through the tune, while one helpful Twitter user added: "If you’re gonna have a reason to be in A&E, that should always be it."

Read more: 'Not another one!' - B*Witched stars apologise after bride ends up with cast on both legs following 'excitable' Irish dancing to C'est la Vie

3. The newlywed who allegedly announced her pregnancy at a family member's wedding

There's a myriad royal wedding stories to choose from from 2018 thanks to not one but two British big days in the calendar, but while the start of the year saw the public directing much of their anger at the likes of Samantha and Thomas Markle, by the end of the year things were looking a little different. One of those moments that saw the tide turn against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex perhaps was during the wedding of Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, when a newlywed Meghan Markle was accused of trying to steer the spotlight in her direction by discussing her newly expectant status with fellow guests. The pair chose to publicly announce their pregnancy just three days after Eugenie and Jack said 'I do', too soon for many who saw it as yet another grab at the headlines for the leading lady and her Prince Charming.

Read more: Is it a 'faux pas' to announce a pregnancy at a wedding? (And what about wearing white?!)

2. The Irish wedding that was nearly called off over cherry blossom trees

A couple was allegedly accused of turning a church into 'a fashion show' for their big day back in October, when the cherry blossom trees they had aligning the aisle irked the priest who told them it was him or them. Taking to Joe Duffy to air her upset at how the day unfolded, the wedding stylist explained how she was left in tears at alleged 'demands' made of her to rid the church of her decor.

Read more: 'Carnage' as Wicklow wedding is delayed when priest 'refuses to say mass until church decor is removed'

1. The couple who wanted the wedding videographer to keep filming

Our number one spot for most outrageous wedding story of the year was an absolute no-brainer and was actually one of our most popular stories of the year! It concerns one adventurous couple's hunt for the perfect wedding supplier, and the 'weird request' they asked of them... Interestingly we at THEVOW.ie were contacted by several videographers keen to get in touch with the couple to offer their services, but we've yet to get the follow up! Hopefully the happy couple got to curl up and relive their magical wedding night over the festive season anyway.

Read more: 'Obviously we know that this is a bit of a weird request' - Couple seeks professional for 'unique' wedding job