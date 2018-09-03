This bride wore a wedding dress made out of Prosecco - and has just put it up for hire

A bride who came up with an creative way to kill two birds with one stone when it came to welcoming her guests at her big day is keen to share her unique invention with others for their own nuptials.

Why host a drinks reception when you can BE the drinks reception?

In a twist on the 'wedding wine wall' (and if you don't remember this odd trend that appeared at comedian Iliza Shlesinger's big day, here's a quick refresh) one bride figured out a way to meet and greet her guests while also serving them up a glass of bubbles.

Scottish bride Kelly McMillan's alcohol-embellished 'dress' held up to 50 Champagne flutes, so guests could pop over for a chat with the woman of the moment while also grabbing a glass of bubbles to enjoy before dinner.

Advertisement Share share share Posted by Kelly McMillan on Saturday, August 25, 2018 While the solid steel skeleton isn't quite as wearable as one might like, it creates the illusion of a skirt and allows the bride to step into the frame from an opening at the back. After it going down a storm at her own wedding, Kelly is hoping to pass on the unique drinks trolley to other Prosecco enthusiasts by putting it up for hire. The white painted frame was made by Edinburgh blacksmith David Wright, who gave the 30kg creation to the bride as a gift at her reception.

Kelly has put the personal Prosecco display up for £100 (€110) and says that she doesn't want it just 'sitting in the house going to waste'.

The frame is currently in Leith but who knows, if it becomes popular it may be making its way across the Irish Sea!