This bridesmaid was fired by her friend via email - and things have gone viral

A 'passive aggressive' email in which a woman fires her bridesmaid from her wedding has been leaked and, unsurprisingly, the Internet has a lot to say about it.

The 'passive aggressive' email from the bride was leaked after a woman asked for her flight to the wedding to be refunded

Bridesmaid Courtney Duffy, an MBA student in New Hampshire, United States was 'relinquished of her duties' by her bride-to-be pal, and - to throw a little extra salt in the wounds - asked to mail back her bridesmaid outfit so that it could be given to someone more worthy of it.

While in the email the bride wrote that she should still come to the wedding 'and travel in the time you need without stressing about anything else', an emotional Courtney decided she must avoid the wedding at all costs. However, she did hope she could salvage something from the mess - namely, her airfare.

Advertisement Taking to Twitter, the former bridesmaid contacted airline Jet Blue and pleaded with them to refund her plane ticket, explaining how she had been fired from the wedding she was due to attend, and copying in the email sent to her by the bride in question for proof. "SOS @JetBlue!" the now ex-bridesmaid wrote. "Booked my X-C flights for a wedding, then was asked 'to relinquish' my 'duties as a bridesmaid' & mail my bridesmaid outfit X-C so another girl could fill in and wear it (Happy bday to me!). "I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all costs. Pls help?"

The social media team at the airline was quick to respond to the crisis, offering the option of an olive branch in the form of a girlie holiday for the pair to patch things up.

They tweeted: "Hey Courtney, we’ve been thinking. The jumpsuit may have been borrowed, but we’ll bring the (Jet)Blue. When you’re ready to patch things up, we’d like to help make your old friendship feel like new. A future girls’ weekend is on us!"

However Twitter users were not impressed that the airline would even suggest that Courtney give the bride the time of day, and chimed in to give their two cents on the matter.

Hey Courtney, we’ve been thinking. The jumpsuit may have been borrowed, but we’ll bring the (Jet)Blue. When you’re ready to patch things up, we’d like to help make your old friendship feel like new. A future girls’ weekend is on us! — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) July 28, 2018

"Eh...I think you guys should keep thinking," one user replied. "A patch it up girls’ trip is pretty strongly against the prevailing public opinion in this thread."

"Very sweet but Courtney needs to ditch that friend. Courtney needs a trip with a real friend. I suggest Jamaica."

For other users, the story brought back some sad memories: "I “lost” a friend like this 20 years ago and I never realized how toxic it was until that day," said Sara Middlebrook. "Good for you for not going! As sad as it is, you are better off. Make sure you post pictures when you go on your girls weekend."

Others applauded the airline for its balance in responding to the predicament however: "Their response is in the form of a poem! To be fair it would be bad form (& bad PR) to take sides. Well played @JetBlue Well played!"