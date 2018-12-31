'Was I the a**hole for making them leave?' - why this bride kicked out guests for bringing their kids to a 'child free' wedding

A bride has polarised opinions over her decision to ask a couple to leave her wedding after they brought their children when she stated she wanted a child free event.

In a post in the 'Am I The A**hole' sub-reddit on Reddit, the woman said she felt obliged to invite the couple because the woman is a family friend and was clear from the outset that no children were included in the wedding. Then the couple arrived with their two children, both under four years old.

There were children, including her niece, who had roles in the ceremony, but the reception was strictly an event for adults and any of the other little ones who were there earlier in the day were collected once the vows were exchanged.

Advertisement "I had many other guests and didn’t really feel like dealing with it so I asked our event planner to go over to them and discuss whether someone was picking up the child as the reception (and wedding, frankly!) were not supposed to have children," she wrote. "My event planner went to talk to the couple. I could tell they were arguing with my event planner though so I went over to help him. I think they thought I came to rescue them because they started going on about how rude my event planner was. I explained that I had actually sent him over to discuss the children. I reiterated that the event was child-free and said that I had stated so clearly on my invitations." She said that the wife "gave a sort of apology" and that they would mind the children and ensure they would be on their best behaviour.

"I said that wasn’t really the point. That’s when my now-husband comes over and he and the other woman’s husband begin going back and forth and things got a little heated," she said.

"Finally I snapped and said that they just needed to go, which, thankfully they did without much more noise. Still, the whole scene was incredibly embarrassing which is exactly what I wanted to avoid. I really hate that my wedding day had to be somewhat marred by this incident. According to my mother, everyone was talking about it and I guess enjoying a little dramatic entertainment."

The bride has since added two edits o the original post, which has since gone viral, but the overall feedback was positive in that she did the right thing, despite what some of her relatives are telling her.