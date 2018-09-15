WATCH: 'There were women who hadn't put on their dresses since the 80s' - Irish 'brides' gather to give wedding gowns another outing in Copper Face Jacks

A bevy of beautiful brides - recent and not so recent - donned their wedding dresses for a special event at Copper Face Jacks on Saturday.

The event was held at Coppers in aid of three Irish charities

Given the vast majority of dresses get just one outing on the Big Day itself, the brides were only too happy to give them another airing, all in the name of charity.

Rock the Frock 2018 is the brainchild of Anne Power and Sheena Crotty, who were inspired to organise the event on the eve of Sheena's wedding anniversary.

"It was the day before Sheena's wedding anniversary so we decided we'd take out the wedding dresses," explained Anne to Independent.ie. "So the two of us got into our wedding dresses, and out the back garden, in the snow, took some photographs," added Sheena. Anne continues, "[We] brought them into work, showed a couple of the girls in work, they decided 'yeah, there could be an event in that' so we decided to do it for charity.

"So, we just tried to get as many women and men as we could in wedding and bridesmaid dresses here today in Copper Face Jacks.

"There were women that haven't put on their dresses since the 80s who put them back on to come in, people who couldn't fit into them and put on any old dress and a veil to come in."

Sheena said they were "delighted" with the turn out. Funds raised will go to The Marie Keating Foundation, 180th Lucan Scout Group and Pieta House.