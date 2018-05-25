Wedding couple say photos are 'totally ruined' after huge ad is erected outside wedding venue

A soon-to-be-wed couple has said that their dream wedding photos have been ruined by a huge billboard advert covering their wedding venue.

Sarah Dooley and her fiancé Andy are due to tie the knot in Leeds Town Hall in England over the weekend, however they say that the opportunity to capture their dream photos outside the venue is no longer, as the venue failed to inform them that a huge billboard would be erected on the building's facade when they tie the knot.

A 'World Triathlon' advert covers the front of the iconic building and will remain up when the couple get hitched this weekend, leaving them without the option of posing in front of the sandstone building.

"We looked at tipis, castles, tree-houses, but picked Leeds Town Hall because it's iconic and we wanted our photos taken outside," the bride told the BBC in Yorkshire. "Leeds is really important to us, we brought our children up here and we wanted something that represented our relationship." The bride says she's 'disappointed' that she had not been told about the billboard prior to booking the venue and would have booked another venue had they known .

A spokesman for the authority said it "understands Miss Dooley's disappointment", adding that "Leeds Town Hall is the venue for hundreds of weddings each year and we always do our absolute best to make sure every couple's day is as special as possible."

"Banners promoting next month's World Triathlon Leeds are scheduled to be in place for several weeks and unfortunately, it isn't possible to remove them for a day."

The couple are seeking to take their wedding photos in a nearby park instead.