#Weddingfail: These hilarious wedding disaster stories will make you feel much better about your own nuptial mishaps
From birdseed confetti showers to a glorious mid-ceremony phone calls, wedding guests share their funniest (and most cringe-worthy) moments
No matter how much you plan for your wedding, something will go wrong on the day.
But that's not necessarily such a bad thing!
Wedding mishaps are par for the course on a day brimming with excitement and mixed in with rather unfamiliar formality (for most) but often it's the things that go wrong that become the highlights of the day. Even if you only see it a few days (or months) after.
Advertisement
So while the pre-wedding drama from the British royal wedding captured the world's attention, US 'Late Show' talk show host Jimmy Fallon decided to put Meghan's family woes into perspective by asking his viewers about the worst thing they've ever experienced at a wedding.
And of course he received some rather hilarious responses.
Here's some of the funniest #weddingfails people came back with.
We were married a week before Christmas, and someone thought it would be cute to throw fake glitter snow on us. My husband got an entire bucket of glitter in his face... most of which got into his mouth #weddingfail pic.twitter.com/E0S7FbZSy0— Chyan Milne (@Chyanmilne) May 15, 2018