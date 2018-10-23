'World's top wedding planners' descend on Adare Manor for lavish industry summit

Over 250 of the world's top wedding professionals have descended on Limerick's five star Adare Manor for a three-day conference focusing on the global wedding industry.

Proceedings kicked off with a swanky welcome party at the plush Limerick venue before top luxury planners took to the stage to discuss the future of the billion euro global wedding industry

The lavish event sees the creme-de-la-creme of the wedding world gather for the special summit during which the world's top wedding planners and insiders are taking to the stage to share their insights on the future of the industry.

Engage!, which will see speakers such as luxury US wedding planners and Colin Cowie and Marcy Blum advise industry professionals on how best to grow their business, is now in its tenth year, but this year marks the first time it's taken place in Ireland.

Attendees were treated to velvet names tags, suede stationery sets and luxury felted wool and leather tote 'swag bags' on arrival XXXXXXXXXXX

"Note taking, with paper and pencils. Brilliant! Back to the basics. Love it!" one excited attendee wrote on Instagram.

While speakers may note be household names in Ireland, they are indeed the cream of the wedding industry crop internationally.

US TV regular and event planner Ed Libby, whose clients include the likes of Beyonce, P Diddy, Tyra Banks and Sting, is among the influential speakers, while fellow US planner Nathalie Cadet- James, who counts Hillary Clinton and Christian Dior among her clients - is also on the list.

Photographer John Dolan, who photographed the weddings of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Kate Bosworth and Ben Stiller, will also take to the stage, as will luxury stationery designer Ceci Johnson, whose clients include The Emmy's and The Four Seasons hotel group.

Irish industry big wigs Peter Kelly, aka 'Franc', and Tara Fay of Xena Productions will give their perspective on the growing business of weddings, while 88-year-old luxury wedding cake designer Sylvia Weinstock will share her outlook on the big business with fellow pros.

According to recent surveys, the average couple spends nearly €25,000 on their wedding in Ireland, however those which take place in luxury venues such as the lavish Adare Manor can fetch thousands more.

While the global wedding industry was estimated at €275 billion in 2016, the value of the Irish wedding industry is not completely understood - however those in the throes of wedding planning are probably well aware that the likes of wedding cakes, invites and decor can fetch a pretty penney.