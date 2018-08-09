Tycoon's wedding 'was like Harry and Meghan 2.0'

The largesse of the boom years is well and truly back. Property developer Greg Kavanagh has married - and the event featured a world-famous singer entertaining his guests at one of the country's most luxurious estates.

"All the different ways things turned out was exceptional. Nobody there ever had experienced anything like that before," he boasted.

Conjuring images of lavish ceremonies past from the Celtic Tiger era, the businessman spared no expense for the couple's special day.

Advertisement Mr Kavanagh married his partner Sheila Martin in a grand ceremony that was dubbed by one wedding planner as 'Harry and Meghan 2.0'. The couple chose the picturesque surroundings of Adare Manor, in Co Limerick, for the ceremony with British pop singer Ellie Goulding entertaining their guests. Far from a rushed wedding, the couple's day was 18 months in the making.

Bride Sheila wore an A-line gown with a sheer overlay skirt and a Grecian style headpiece designed by close friend, milliner Moira Walsh.

The bride thanked her wedding producer Tara Fay for her efforts, saying it was "a magical weekend from start to finish".

"Having as much fun taking a breather in the production room with the team as I did with all the action happening outside is a true reflection on what an amazing team you put together. I'm still on cloud nine," she said.

The groom, from Wicklow, shared videos of the singer entertaining his guests and also thanked the wedding planning team and graphic design company for their work and said the weekend was something to remember for all in attendance.

"One might think Ellie Goulding may be the highlight but the whole - Adare Manor and Xena Productions, GK Design Ltd - were just out of this world," he said.

The couple's cake was designed by Limerick-based couture wedding cake designer Maya Ulej, of MM Cookies.

Acoustic group The London Essentials - who have performed for Prince Charles, Richard Branson and George Clooney - ensured the dance floor was busy before the bride and groom shared their first dance.

Nightly rates at the resort start at €325 per room with the decadent Lady Caroline Dunraven Suite costing from €2,750 a night.

Mr Kavanagh joined forces with Kerry-based estate agent Pat Crean to form New Generation Homes at the height of the financial crisis.

He exited the business in 2016 in a deal that was understood to be valued over €150m.