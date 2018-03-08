Watch: Bride and bridesmaids battle the elements in JCB and tractor to make it to the church on time during Storm Emma

While some couples were unfortunately forced to pull the plug on their big days when the country was issued with a red alert during Storm Emma, for one Wexford pair, no amount of snow was going to stop them getting down the aisle.

Donna Hevey and Sebastian Kearney exchanged vows at St Aidan's Cathedral in Enniscorthy last Friday 2nd March - during the height of Storm Emma - by getting to the church in something that made a much bigger 'statement' than the traditional limo!

Chaotic conditions saw the bridesmaids, dressed in elegant floor-skimming red gowns and fur shawls, make their way to the nuptials in a vibrant yellow JCB, while the bride managed to ride to the church in her 'something blue' - in this case a New Holland tractor.