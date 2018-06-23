'When your bride is a model and knows a thing or two about posing' - Model Tia Duffy ties the knot in glamorous wedding ceremony

The Dubliner, one of the most trailblazing models on the Irish scene - mostly because of her work on her Be Body Aware campaign - got married to her boyfriend DJ Hickey yesterday in Cork.

The pair celebrated their nuptials in a stunning reception in Castlemartyr resort.

Advertisement Tia wore an Essence of Australia creation - a sweetheart corset and full-length A-line gown - which she bought at Becker’s Bridals in Toronto, Canada where she now lives. She paired her dress with Jimmy Choos which she called her “Cinderella shoes”. Tia had two bridesmaids, who both wore brilliant white gowns with lace detail on the necklines.

The Dublin model, who has been featured in Italy’s Vogue magazine, thanked her photographer Emma Russell for her sweet photos, which show herself and DJ taking a stroll in the grounds of Castlemartyr.

“I can’t think of another photographer that would make our day so perfect... Thank you for keeping me calm and helping our big day to be special,” Tia wrote.

While Emma wrote on her own Facebook page: "When your bride is a model and knows a thing or two about posing"

"Congratulations to Christina (aka Tia Duffy ) and Dermot on their glamorous wedding yesterday at the amazing Castlemartyr Resort. It was one big photoshoot, lol!"

